Marie B. Pattengell
Greenville, SC - Marie B. Pattengell, 84, of Greenville, SC, formerly of St. Augustine, FL and Hopewell Jct., NY, widow of Russell Pattengell, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at National Health Care.
Born in Beacon, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Tinsley.
Marie retired after a career with IBM in upstate New York to Saint Augustine, FL, where she was a longstanding member of Shores United Methodist Church. In addition to her involvement with Young Life with the church, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by daughter, Kelly Houze (David); son, Martin Krut (Heather); son, Michael Tinsley (Bonnie); step-daughters, Jean Sylvester (Phil) and Cathy Temple; step-son, Russ Pattengell (Julie); twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org/donate
.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com