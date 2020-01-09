|
|
Marie D. Conger
Pleasant Valley - Marie D. Conger, 94, of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Pines nursing home. She was born on September 30, 1925 in Poughkeepsie, to the late Charles and Hazel (Krum) Lamoree.
On February 12, 1949 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie she married Edward J. Conger. Mr. Conger passed on June 16, 2005.
Marie graduated from SUNY New Paltz and became a school teacher at Violet Avenue Elementary in Poughkeepsie. After the birth of her first child she decided to stay at home and raise her children.
Maries' life was selflessly devoted to her family. She was a kind, patient and generous mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She spent her time with family and the church. Marie graced the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed.
Marie is survived by her son, Edward Joseph and his wife, April of Seattle, WA.; daughters, Mary E. Naclerio of White Plains and Rebecca Conger-Glaser of Wappingers Falls; grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Beth, Alexander and his wife, Christine and Nicholas Naclerio, and Dylan, Colin and Liana Glaser; great grandchildren, Luca and Nico Naclerio; son in law, Leopold Glaser; sister, Elizabeth Bruschini and Elenore Lozier. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; sister, Patricia Lamoree and her brother, Vincent Lamoree.
Visitation for Marie will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Internment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569.
To leave an online condolence and for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020