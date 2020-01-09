Services
Allen Funeral Home
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Conger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie D. Conger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie D. Conger Obituary
Marie D. Conger

Pleasant Valley - Marie D. Conger, 94, of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at The Pines nursing home. She was born on September 30, 1925 in Poughkeepsie, to the late Charles and Hazel (Krum) Lamoree.

On February 12, 1949 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie she married Edward J. Conger. Mr. Conger passed on June 16, 2005.

Marie graduated from SUNY New Paltz and became a school teacher at Violet Avenue Elementary in Poughkeepsie. After the birth of her first child she decided to stay at home and raise her children.

Maries' life was selflessly devoted to her family. She was a kind, patient and generous mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She spent her time with family and the church. Marie graced the lives of everyone she met and will be dearly missed.

Marie is survived by her son, Edward Joseph and his wife, April of Seattle, WA.; daughters, Mary E. Naclerio of White Plains and Rebecca Conger-Glaser of Wappingers Falls; grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Beth, Alexander and his wife, Christine and Nicholas Naclerio, and Dylan, Colin and Liana Glaser; great grandchildren, Luca and Nico Naclerio; son in law, Leopold Glaser; sister, Elizabeth Bruschini and Elenore Lozier. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; sister, Patricia Lamoree and her brother, Vincent Lamoree.

Visitation for Marie will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Internment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569.

To leave an online condolence and for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -