Marie Denise Rolle
Poughkeepsie - Marie Denise Rolle, 77, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was born May 29, 1942 in Saint Marc, Haiti to the late Mr. Jerome Leon Rolle and Veronique Ella Colin. Denise enjoyed her word searches, was a seamstress and a loving caregiver.
Denise is survived by her brother Mr. Antoine Rolle, sister Mrs. Aline Rolles; nieces and nephews; Mrs. Beatrice Rolle Thenor and Mr. Willy Desmaret, Mr. Thony and Maureen Pierre, Joesiah and Alexander Pierre, Mrs. Gaelle Thenor, Mr. David Augustin and daughter Alina Augustin, Mr. Fred and Wanda Augustin, Mrs. Marie Josine Augustin, and children, Anthony, Janelle and Jordan Haylett, Mr. and Mrs. Frantz Rolle and children Victor Manuel, Gaitan and Celeste Rolle, Mr. and Mrs. Maxime Rolle, Christian and Olivia Rolle, Mrs. Marie Florence Rolle, Mr. Justin and Martha Claude-Ella Severe Ortiz and children, Ethan, Jacob and Logan Ortiz. She also leaves to cherish;
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Calixte, Mr. Patrick and Cecile LeBlanc, Fernand Calixte and Calixte family, Mr.Jude Ocean Rolle, McCharles Rolle, Mrs. Yvette Rolle, Louis, Saphira and Nelly Rolle, Mr. Bertrand and Gaite Toussaint, Abigail and Bianca Toussaint, Dr. Louis Marie Rolle, Marc Richard, Josette Rolle, Mr. Gerard and Rita Dalencourt, Mrs. Chantal Dalencourt and Paul Emile, Mr. Gregory, Gerard Jr., Patrice and Carl Henry Dalencourt, Ms. Marie Paule Angus, Ms. Marie Jane Angus, Ms. Josephe and Myriam Louis-Jeune.
A Calling hour will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 from 9am to 10am at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am at St. Mary's Church Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial to follow in Union Cemetery, Hyde Park. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 12, 2019