Marie Elaine DeNardo
Lagrange - Marie Elaine DeNardo, 75, a resident of LaGrange for 9 years and previously of Hawthorne, died on March 22, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on August 26, 1944 in White Plains, Marie was the daughter of Allen and Daisy (Turner) Bell. On December 16, 1962 at Mount Calvary Church in White Plains, Marie married the love of her life, Henry DeNardo, who survives at home.
Marie worked as an Executive Hostess at the Marriott Hotel in Valhalla. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by her children, Allen and his wife Diane of LaGrange, Kevin of Cary, NC and Kris and his wife Cheryl of Poughquag; and her grandchildren, James, Tarah, Ryan, Danny, Alissa, Ashley and Justin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020