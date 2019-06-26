|
|
Marie Feathers Darling
Kent, CT - Marie Feathers Darling, 92, a longtime resident of New Milford and Kent, CT, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at New Milford Hospital in New Milford, CT. Mrs. Darling worked as a Registered Nurse in the Tri-state area before raising her family in the Syracuse area.
Born on May 1, 1927 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of the late Earl H. Feathers and Catherine E. (Boyce) Feathers Cardinale. Mrs. Darling was a cadet in nurse training preparing for overseas duties and later received her Registered Nursing degree from Creedmoor Hospital in Bronx, NY. On May 22, 1949 in Dover Plains, NY she married William J. Darling who predeceased her on October 27, 1995. Mrs. Darling was an avid bowler in Syracuse, NY and served as secretary of the Mixed League. She was also a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford, CT where she served as a greeter and was the former co-chair of the Alter Rosary Society.
Mrs. Darling is survived by two daughters, Beverly Brennan and her husband, Harry, of Shushan, NY and Donna Matson of Kent, CT and a brother, Harold Feathers of Stuarts Draft, VA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Monica Millar, Valerie Walsh, Benjamin Whitmore, Allison Rotenberg, Jeremy and Jonathan Matson, Evan and Shawn Darling and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, William J. Darling, Jr.; a daughter, Sheryl Moynihan and two brothers, Charles and Earl Feathers.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill Street, Dover Plains, NY. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019