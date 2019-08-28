|
Marie I. Beckwith-Gebhart
Beacon, NY - Marie Isabella Beckwith-Gebhart, 77, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away on August 27, 2019. She was born in Peekskill, NY on February 11, 1942, daughter of the late Robert & Isabella (Diak) Beckwith.
She worked for over 20-years at the Texaco Research Center in Beacon, until retiring.
On January 6, 1996, she married Edward W. Gebhart, who survives at home.
Marie enjoyed many things in life, she was an avid cat lover, and loved traveling with her husband; she especially enjoyed trips to the Hawaiian Islands. Most especially she loved watching her weather channel.
Along with her husband of 23-years, she is survived by her 3 daughters and 1 son: Wendy (Wally) Wolf-Durso, Lisa (Robert) Barone, Jackie Gebhart (Josette Babineau) and Brendan Gebhart. Marie is also survived by her 4 grandchildren: Jordan, Ian, Dominic Durso, and Christian Dzurilla.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon. A Private interment will be at the convenience of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 28, 2019