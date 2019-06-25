Marie J. ( Fiorillo ) Phillips



Poughkeepsie - Marie J. ( Fiorillo ) Phillips died on June 20, 2019. Marie was born on February 5th, 1933 In Hudson NY to the late Salvatore Fiorillo and the late Jennie M. Fiorillo.



Survived by her 4 Children: Christine M. Delong, Bernard Phillips ., Roxanne E. Lotts and Michelle V. Ayala. 11 Grand Children and 14 Great Grand children,



and her beloved Cat Sully.



Mom had a heart of Gold. She loved her family deeply and was a fierce advocate for all animals large and small. She donated to many causes and always helped to preserve our earth by recycling everything she could. Mom was an accomplished singer and while at Arlington High school as a student, she was chosen to sing at events with all male singers surrounding her making her an instant star. This started a lifelong love for music and musicals. She was a member of St Mary's Mother of the Church and sang in their distinguished choir for over 20 years. She was a passionate and dedicated member.



Mom was a strong willed Woman and taught her children to be kind, respect others and go after what you wanted. She often said to us ," I know a thing or two I've been around awhile." We always could depend on MOM for encouragement and support. She believed in us all. We learned how to be strong because of her. She made a difference in this world and taught us to do the same. She gave us life and walked the unpaved road so we could find our way through her lessons. We are all better people because of our mother, grandmother ,great grandmother. We will miss her deeply and will help her legacy live on in all of us. We love you so much and will make you smile from Heaven. Your Loving Family



Visitation will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Thursday June 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Mother of the Church Jackson Street Fishkill, NY. Entombment will follow at St. Peters Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 25, 2019