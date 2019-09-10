|
|
Marie Josephine Alix
Athens - Marie Josephine Alix (Sapcoe), age 91, of Athens, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Marie was born on August 27, 1928 in Watervliet, NY to Charles Sapcoe, Sr. and Hedwig "Ida" Wizocholaski. She married the late Guy A. Alix, Sr. in Hudson, NY and they later lived the majority of their lives in Dover Plains, NY where they were active and committed members of St. Charles Barromeo Catholic Church for many years. Marie also served as a school aide at Dover Elementary for several years.
Marie loved reading, quilting, and baking for all of her close family and friends and was an avid Bingo player.
Marie is survived by her three brothers: Charles Sapcoe, Jr., George Sapcoe, and Michael Sapcoe; Her five grandchildren: Denise Bastian, Paul Bastian, Jr., Guy A. Alix, III, Aimee L. Alix, and Dakotah Alix. Marie was also very fortunate to have met her two great-grandchildren, Amanda Thorpe and Arturo Tretola.
Marie is predeceased by her husband, Guy A. Alix, Sr., both of their children, Christine Bastian (Alix) and Guy A. Alix, Jr. and her sister, Dolores Bogardes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the W.C. Brady's Sons Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie, NY from 4-7pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 10am, at St. Mary's Church, Coxsackie, NY with interment to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, 166 S. Nellie Rd., Dover Plains, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 80 Mansion St., Coxsackie, NY.
Condolences may be made at www.wcbradyssonsinc.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 10, 2019