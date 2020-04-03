|
Marie L. Hall
Stanfordville - Marie L. Hall, 89, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
She was born on December 15, 1930 in Stanfordville, NY the daughter of Stephen and Agnus (Weimann) Arata.
Marie was a loving and working Mother, but put her career on hold during the summer months to spend time with her young sons. After they were older she resumed her career at IBM in Poughkeepsie as a registrar for IBM Education where she worked until her retirement in 1987.
After retirement, she and her husband spend many years living in Florida and North Carolina where they made many friends. Marie enjoyed volunteering at church, doing needlepoint and quilting.
On January 28th 1950 in Poughkeepsie, NY she married Spencer M. Hall. He predeceased her in 2008.
Survivors include two sons, Spencer S. and his wife Bonnie and Russell; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah and Jeff. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Mark in 2014.
Due to the current COVID-19 Virus, a private burial will take place at this time.
Memorial contributions are request to Dutchess County SPCA 636 Violet Ave. Hyde Park, NY 12538.
To sign the online register please access www.peckandpeck.net
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020