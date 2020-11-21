Marie Lena OrsiPoughkeepsie, New York - A resident of Poughkeepsie, Marie Lena Orsi passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of eighty-four.Marie was born to Guytano Maniscalco and Mary DeBene on August 26, 1936. She was born and raised in Bronx, NY where she met and married Raymond Vito Orsi who preceded her in death in 1995.Together they have three daughters: Marie Wise, Lori Ann Sendberg, who preceded her in death in 2015, and Raylene Ackerbauer.She is survived by her oldest and youngest daughters and their spouses: Marie and Donald Wise, Edwin Sendberg, and Raylene and Michael Ackerbauer; her grandchildren: Bethany Labrinos, Christopher Wise, Bryce Ackerbauer, Mikhaila Ackerbauer, Veronica Knapp, and Austin Ackerbauer as well as her great granddaughter, Isabella Ackerbauer.Marie loved the simple things in life. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her girls and embraced every moment with them. She instilled in them strong values and faith. She especially loved her role as Nanny and cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel loved and like family with her warm hugs and kisses. She made friends everywhere she went, and she never hesitated to tell them about her first love; Jesus Christ. She loved to cook and found joy in feeding people. To know Marie was to experience the touch of the Lord.A celebration of Marie's life was held at Changepoint Church on November 21, 2020.Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603