1/
Marie Lena Orsi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Lena Orsi

Poughkeepsie, New York - A resident of Poughkeepsie, Marie Lena Orsi passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of eighty-four.

Marie was born to Guytano Maniscalco and Mary DeBene on August 26, 1936. She was born and raised in Bronx, NY where she met and married Raymond Vito Orsi who preceded her in death in 1995.

Together they have three daughters: Marie Wise, Lori Ann Sendberg, who preceded her in death in 2015, and Raylene Ackerbauer.

She is survived by her oldest and youngest daughters and their spouses: Marie and Donald Wise, Edwin Sendberg, and Raylene and Michael Ackerbauer; her grandchildren: Bethany Labrinos, Christopher Wise, Bryce Ackerbauer, Mikhaila Ackerbauer, Veronica Knapp, and Austin Ackerbauer as well as her great granddaughter, Isabella Ackerbauer.

Marie loved the simple things in life. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her girls and embraced every moment with them. She instilled in them strong values and faith. She especially loved her role as Nanny and cherished every minute spent with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel loved and like family with her warm hugs and kisses. She made friends everywhere she went, and she never hesitated to tell them about her first love; Jesus Christ. She loved to cook and found joy in feeding people. To know Marie was to experience the touch of the Lord.

A celebration of Marie's life was held at Changepoint Church on November 21, 2020.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved