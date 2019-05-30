Marie Muyot



Fishkill - Marie McCaffrey Muyot, of Fishkill, NY, entered peacefully into Eternal Rest on May 25, 2019 at her home. Marie was born in Beacon, NY on February 2, 1933, to John and Mary McCaffrey. She is pre-deceased by her siblings Michael, Janie and her beloved brother James ("Jimmy") McCaffrey. Marie was the first in her family to obtain a college degree. She received a degree in Spanish from SUNY Albany, which was to become her lifelong passion. Marie went on to receive a Masters Degree from Albany Teaching College.



After college, Marie moved to NYC while she worked as a Spanish-English translator for a major corporation. In 1963, while at a USO dance in NYC, Marie met and later married the love of her life, Mariano Muyot. Mariano was a sailor in the U.S. Navy, having been born in the Philippines and joined the Navy at Subic Bay. They married on April 4, 1964, in San Diego, CA, and had 52 loving years of marriage. Mariano died in 2016.



Marie leaves behind daughter Juliana LoBiondo, and son-in-law Anthony LoBiondo, of Newburgh, NY; and her son Michael Muyot, of Newburgh, NY; as well as four devoted grandsons, Vuk Muyot, Christian LoBiondo, Nikola Muyot, and Michael LoBiondo.



Marie worked as a school teacher and retired from Fishkill Elementary after 30 years of service. Her passion was both teaching and the Spanish language. Her entire life, she tutored children for free, in her home and in their homes, something she continued into her 80's. She also volunteered as a Spanish to English translator for the Department of Health where she went into the homes of new mothers and translated for the nurses. Marie also volunteered for Birthright of Dutchess County. Her passion for the Spanish language and for helping others continues on in her grandsons, who are all bilingual in Spanish and English, and who have spent time studying and helping people abroad, from Panama to Nicaragua to Nepal.



The family will receive friends and neighbors on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. Funeral services for Marie will be Saturday, June 1, at 10:00 am, at St. John's the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon, NY followed by a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Birthright of Dutchess County, 1081 Main Street, Fishkill NY 12524. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 30, 2019