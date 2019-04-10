Marie N. Swenson



Poughkeepsie - Marie N. Swenson, 92 passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY



She was born on September 1, 1926 in Rhinebeck, NY the daughter of Frank and Edna (Becker) Nelson.



Marie retired in 1992 after many years as a bookkeeper for Grand Union Supermarkets.



Marie was a member of St. Martin dePorres Church where she volunteered for church BINGO for many years. Marie enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with family and friends. Marie was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Engine #3 Arlington Fire Dept. in Red Oaks Mills. She was also a life member of the Marion Guild at St. Francis Hospital.



Survivors include her children, Paul Swenson (Kathy) of Salt Point, NY., Donna LaRose of Beacon, NY., Terry Palen (Raymond) of Apache Junction, AZ. Five grandchildren Jennifer Rubeo (Michael), Ashley Swenson, Brian LaRose (Haylee), Curtis Swenson (Jessica) and Raymond Palen Jr., three great grandchildren Alyssa Rubeo, Anthony Rubeo and MacKenzie Swenson. Marie is also survived by her brother Frank Nelson (Lynn) of Poughkeepsie, NY., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Donald Swenson and son in-law Donald LaRose.



There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10am at St. Martin dePorres Church, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will take place immediately following at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.



Memorial donations may be made to the Arlington Fire District Red Oaks Mill 213 Vassar Road Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.



The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Lutheran Care Center and Hudson Valley Hospice for making Marie comfortable during her final days.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.