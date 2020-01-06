Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Olivet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Olivet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Olivet Obituary
Marie Olivet

Fishkill - Marie Olivet, 93, died on January 4, 2020 at the Wingate at Dutchess.

Born on August 27, 1926 in New York City, she was the daughter of Mariano and Rose (Gaglione) Cordovano. Marie had been employed in the cafeteria at IBM. An area resident for 50 years, she and her husband were snowbirds, spending their winters in St. Petersburg, FL where she was a member of the Red Hat Society.

On October 10, 1948 in the Bronx, Marie married Francis X. Olivet who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Vincent and Linda Olivet, Matthew and Deborah Olivet, Laura Olivet, and John and Debra Olivet; her grandchildren, Salvatore and Andrea Olivet, Alexandra and Kristen DiNucci; and her great-grandchildren, Jaiden Johnson and Arabella DiNucci.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Marie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now