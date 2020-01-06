|
Marie Olivet
Fishkill - Marie Olivet, 93, died on January 4, 2020 at the Wingate at Dutchess.
Born on August 27, 1926 in New York City, she was the daughter of Mariano and Rose (Gaglione) Cordovano. Marie had been employed in the cafeteria at IBM. An area resident for 50 years, she and her husband were snowbirds, spending their winters in St. Petersburg, FL where she was a member of the Red Hat Society.
On October 10, 1948 in the Bronx, Marie married Francis X. Olivet who survives at home. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Vincent and Linda Olivet, Matthew and Deborah Olivet, Laura Olivet, and John and Debra Olivet; her grandchildren, Salvatore and Andrea Olivet, Alexandra and Kristen DiNucci; and her great-grandchildren, Jaiden Johnson and Arabella DiNucci.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to . Please visit Marie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020