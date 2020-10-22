1/1
Marie P. Simmons
1956 - 2020
Marie P. Simmons

Beacon, NY - Marie P. Simmons, 64, a life-long resident of Beacon passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at her home in Beacon. She was born August 5, 1956 in Beacon, NY daughter of the late John S. & Martha (Wilson) Manetta. Marie attended Beacon City Schools, and graduated from Beacon High School, was part of the Class of 1974.

Marie worked as a senior level administrative assistant at IBM for 32 years until retirement and then continued working at Global Foundries in East Fishkill for 5 years, until having to retire due to her illness. Marie was known for her office management skills and stood out as the organizer and administrator of many of the charitable activities supporting local organizations in the community. Marie received countless awards and commendations for her excellent work ethic.

Marie is survived by her two sons: Joseph H. Simmons of Beacon, NY and Jason J. (Denise) Simmons of Pawtucket, RI; she also leaves to cherish her memory, her 3 grandchildren: Elisjsah Joseph Simmons, Christina Marie Simmons and Ariana Elise Simmons; all whom she adored greatly. Her dog, Floyd, was the pride and joy of her life.

Marie is also survived by her 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Corrine Theiss, John S. Manetta Jr., Terri (Timothy Sr.) Davis and Robert (Elizabeth) Manetta; she was a beloved aunt to 5 nieces and 3 nephews: Jessica Brannen, Wayne Theiss Jr., Christina Theiss, John M. Manetta, Meghan Davis Ashcroft, Falon McPartland, Timothy Davis Jr., Ashley Davis and several grandnieces and nephews. She is also survived by beloved in-law's: Beverly Morgan, Albert (Gloria) Morgan, Charles Morgan, Barry Simmons and Kimble Johnson along with many friends.

Marie was a member of Ladies' Auxiliary of St. Rocco Society in Beacon for several years. She enjoyed helping people.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Chris Hamedl, a devoted friend and co-worker.

She has been very close to her side.

Her Family & Friends will gather to remember Marie on Sunday, October 25th from 3-7pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held __am, Monday, October 26th followed by interment in St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing and mask-wearing must be observed inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 347 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Libby Funeral Home Inc
OCT
26
Funeral service
Libby Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
