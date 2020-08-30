1/1
Marie R. Balassone
Marie R. Balassone

Poughkeepsie - Marie R. Balassone, 96, entered into eternal life, at home on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Marie was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on October 2, 1923, to Anthony and Abigail Saintomas. Marie was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Saintomas. On February 13, 1949 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church she married the love of her life, Joseph L. Balassone, who predeceased her on January 23, 1973. A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, Marie graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1941 and the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. For many years she owned and operated Balassone's Coffee Shop, retiring in 1989. Many will remember her for her Friday special, pasta fagioli. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Marie enjoyed watching the New York Mets, and taking trips to the casino, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Buddy. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and prayed the rosary everyday.

Marie is survived by her children, Joann Balassone, Gail Egan (Shane), Anthony Balassone, and Leah Balassone Carlini, grandchildren, Shane Egan (Katherine), Emily Cerrato (Tyler), Joseph and Erin Carlini, and great grandchildren, Claire, Brigid, Maggie, Shannon, and Logan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Elizabeth Balassone St. Leger, Susan Buck, and Phyllis West who were like daughters to her.

The Balassone family would like to thank her wonderful caregiver, Missy, and Hudson Valley Hospice for all their support, comfort, and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that masses be offered for the repose of her soul or a donation be made to Hudson Valley Hospice in her name.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, September 2, at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. Burial will follow at St. Peter's cemetery in Poughkeepsie. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
August 30, 2020
We loved Marie we have so many wonderful memories of the family.
John and Alice Chupay
