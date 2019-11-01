Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Sicolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Sicolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Sicolo Obituary
Marie Sicolo

Poughkeepsie - Marie Sicolo, 95, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on 10/30/19 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie where she was a resident for the past 2 years. She was born on Jan.1, 1924 & made sure everyone knew she was a New Year's baby. She was the last surviving child of Arthur & Margaret (Sherman) Roy. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, a sister & her husband of 52 years Rocco "Rocky" Sicolo.

Survivors include her children AnnMarie Verdi, Kathleen Maher & husband Jack, William Sicolo, & Margaret Sicolo all of Poughkeepsie, 8 grandchildren Kristin & Eric (Jamie) Lown, Cain (Rachel) Morano, Joe, Dan (Stephanie) & Erin Maher & Matthew & Alessandra Sicolo & 10 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Rosemary Burr & several nieces & nephews.

Marie was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. She was a homemaker who never left home without her camera & was proud to own over 300 photos albums of family, friends & fun times.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Pines for their care & devotion to our mother & family.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2-5 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the . If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now