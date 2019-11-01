|
Marie Sicolo
Poughkeepsie - Marie Sicolo, 95, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on 10/30/19 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie where she was a resident for the past 2 years. She was born on Jan.1, 1924 & made sure everyone knew she was a New Year's baby. She was the last surviving child of Arthur & Margaret (Sherman) Roy. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, a sister & her husband of 52 years Rocco "Rocky" Sicolo.
Survivors include her children AnnMarie Verdi, Kathleen Maher & husband Jack, William Sicolo, & Margaret Sicolo all of Poughkeepsie, 8 grandchildren Kristin & Eric (Jamie) Lown, Cain (Rachel) Morano, Joe, Dan (Stephanie) & Erin Maher & Matthew & Alessandra Sicolo & 10 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Rosemary Burr & several nieces & nephews.
Marie was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. She was a homemaker who never left home without her camera & was proud to own over 300 photos albums of family, friends & fun times.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Pines for their care & devotion to our mother & family.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2-5 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the . If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019