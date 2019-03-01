Marie Taylor Cannon



Poughkeepsie - Marie Taylor Cannon, 94, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away on February 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 26, 1924 in Plattekill, NY, the daughter of John J. & Elizabeth Butler Taylor. A graduate of the New Paltz High School class of 1944.



Marie married William Victor Cannon September 28, 1947 in St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz, NY. He predeceased her on August 26, 2003. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was the most important part of her life. Special thanks goes to Gina B. and Cindy K.



Survivors include her daughter: Susan E. Hayes of Poughkeepsie, NY; brother: John J. Taylor, Jr. of New Paltz, NY; sisters: Delia Murphy of Emerald Isle, NC; Elizabeth Purdy of Camillus, NY and Loretta Rugman of Poughkeepsie, NY. Grandchildren include: Erin (Keith-Head Pallbearer) Rutbell, Shaun Gordon & Shane Gordon. Great-grandchildren include: Natalie, Patrick, Evan Rutbell and Jacob & Lucas Gordon. There are several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2-6PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10AM in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the . If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary