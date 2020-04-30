Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
1925 - 2020
Wappingers Falls - Marie "Babe" Rowe, 94, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She was born in Staten Island June 28, 1925, the daughter of David Locke and Elsie Ost. Mrs. Rowe was employed as a home health care aid. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Wappingers, and enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are her children, Tete Henry(Roger) of Poughkeepsie, Carl Steubner of Oregon, Yvonne Hunt of Arizona, Cindy Travis(Terry) of Saugerties, Willie Perrotta(Gary) of LaGrange, Walter Rowe Jr.(Mary) of Poughkeepsie, several grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a sister, Linda Miller-Tomlins. She was predeceased by Son, Terry Steubner, Brothers, David and Arnold Locke, Sisters, Susie Ireland, Betty VanTassel, and Charlotte Zurl.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their care and understanding.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
