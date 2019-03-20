Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn DeTraglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Ebe DeTraglia


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Ebe DeTraglia Obituary
Marilyn Ebe DeTraglia

LaGrangeville - Marilyn Emily Ebe DeTraglia passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 18, 2019. Born on March 27, 1947 in Hackensack, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Ebe and Vivian Holscher. She graduated from Roy C. Ketcham High School in 1965. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Teaching from SUNY New Paltz and two Masters Degrees - in Education from SUNY New Paltz and Speech and Hearing Therapy from the College of St. Rose. She worked as a child care worker, speech and hearing therapist and Team Leader at Wassaic Developmental Center from 1968 to 1992. From 2001 until her retirement in 2003, she worked as a speech therapist for Dutchess BOCES.

On February 19, 1977, she married her best friend and love of her life, Clark DeTraglia, who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughters: Erica DeTraglia (Douglas Ford); Alicia Nace (Kyle) and Adrienne DeTraglia (Christopher Lena). Her beloved granddaughters: Amelia and Cora. Her sister, Susan Abolafia (Allan); nephews (Daniel, Aaron and Michael), and many friends who were loved as family.

She was active in her community. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, on the Executive Board of LaGrange Elementary and Overlook Elementary PTA, Union Vale Community Day Committee, Co-Chaired setting up the reading room at Tymor Park, Co-Chaired Scholastic Book Fair for DC Boces and many more local and political committees over the years. She enjoyed her time at the Prayer Shawl knitting club at St. Kateri Church.

Calling hours will be held at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, New York on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00am to 2:00pm with a service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in her memory to The Ridge School, a not-for-profit organization located in Dutchess County, New York, dedicated to the creation of a rich and positive setting for students who are not succeeding in their current educational placements. The Ridge School is a day school for students who are diagnosed with high functioning Autism and Asperger's. http://www.ridgeschool.org/
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now