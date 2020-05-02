|
|
Marilyn (Sissy) Guerrieri
Highland - Marilyn Guerrieri, 83, of Highland passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. It is with heavy hearts that the family makes this announcement.
Marilyn was born on August 28, 1936 to Robert and Helen Guerrieri in Bronx, NY. She was 1 of 7 children. She lived most of her life in the Bronx, and moved to Highland in 1994.
She was the life of the party and always knew how to have a great time. She touched the lives of many and had a great love for her family and showed it in her own special way. She will be remembered for her spunky and feisty personality and her love for desserts that she wasn't supposed to eat.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Doreen & Phil Jacovino of Highland, NY and Raymond & Susan Guerrieri of Middletown, NY. Her grandchildren, Janine & Duane Dunham of Highland, Danine & John Citta of Hopewell Junction, Raymond & Stefanie Guerrieri of Summersville, SC and Lisa Guerrieri of Sparrowbush, NY. Great-grandchildren, Brianna, Amanda, Duane, Johnny, Ava, Liam, Corbin, Isabella, Anthony, Sophia and Gage. Several brothers and sisters, and many many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by both of her parents, her sister Margaret and her brother Robert. "Without sorrow, the heart would never learn the meaning of joy. Without tears, our eyes would never see what we hold inside. Without darkness, we would have no reason to look to the light of Heaven."
Marilyn's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her niece Jackie Hasbrouck and her Hospice nurse Katherine Lockhart for their loving care and companionship.
Services are private and for the immediate family only. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland. To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020