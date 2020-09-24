Marilyn Hansen
Wappingers Falls - Marilyn Hansen, a resident of Wappingers Falls since 2001 and formerly of Verona, New Jersey, entered into rest Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 71.
Daughter of the late Irvin and Estelle Staniecki Benkoski, she was born August 20, 1949 in Newark, New Jersey and grew up in Irvington. On December 13, 1970 at St. Paul's Church in Irvington she married William C. "Bill" Hansen. Mr. Hansen survives at home.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as medical claims processor. In the 1960's she played semi-pro softball and her love for softball continued as she coached her girls when they were younger and continued to play softball in her adult years. She was a member of the New Hamburg Yacht Club where she organized their yearly Memorial Day Service. She also enjoyed her Monday Quilting Club at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with family & friends, loved to watch her grandsons play sports, and especially loved her time in sun with her husband, Bill on the boat.
In addition to her husband, Bill at home in Wappingers Falls, she is survived by her daughters, Kimberly A. Casale and her husband, John of Caldwell, New Jersey and Jennifer L. Hansen and her husband, Michael Pancoska of Caldwell, New Jersey; her grandsons, John Casale, Julian Casale and William Pancoska; her sisters, Carol Stampfl, Alice Benkoski, Michelle Bonte, Diane Fantasia and Elaine Lawrence; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Benkoski.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:45 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity
.
