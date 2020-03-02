|
Our mother Marilyn Joan McGinnis entered Vassar Brothers Hospital on February 20, 2020 and we lost her on March 2, 2020 due to flu and pneumonia.
She was born on December 2, 1932 in Sholes, Nebraska to Henry and Pauline Lenzen. She was truly a "Cornhusker through and through.
Our Mom was married to our Dad (who is at home), William McGinnis for 64 years. They met in Washington, DC. when he was in the Navy stationed at Norfolk, VA and "crashed" the party she was attending. They were married and lived most of their married life in Wappingers Falls creating a legacy of four children: Sussann and her husband Kyle Pottenburgh (Wappingers Falls, NY), Timothy McGinnis (Tampa, Florida), Tara and her husband Joe Evans, (New Hampton, NY), Todd and his wife Phyllis (Jacksonville, Fl), five grandchildren: William and his wife Mary Pottenburgh, Mary Katherine and her husband Kevin Ludwig, Kathleen McCoy and her fiancee' David Davenport, Megan and her husband Jason Ketcham and Sarah McGinnis and lastly, five great grandchildren: Sean, Liam, Ava M'lyn (who was named in honor of you) Hunter and Oliver. Mom will miss her niece Marla Gunderson and family and nephew Michael Lenzen and family as well as her cousin Shirley.Mom was of good German mid-western stock. My mother had humble beginnings.
She was born during the depression in a railroad car where her father was the depotmaster of the Chicago-Northwestern Railroad. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Randolph NE, earned a Bachelors Degree from University of NY at Albany and a Masters Degree from Western Connecticut State University at Danbury, Conn. Mom went on to teach business education for 22 years at Roy C. Ketcham in Wappingers Falls and loved every minute of it. She was also Assistant Leader of Project Team for many years at school. Many former students commented on how much our mother helped them through emotional and trying times while they were in school. Mom then went on to enjoy a fabulous retirement in New Berne, NC buying a boat where they went on many a boat trip on the Neuse River. The grandkids were delighted to be sitting up at the bow of the boat, stopping for lunches and swimming. Her and our Dad then relocated to Barefoot Bay, Viera and then finally in The Villages all in Florida.
Mom took up golf lessons and joined the "nine holers" playing and loving golf. Her and my Dad bought several golf carts but they really belonged to Mom. All the grandchildren learned to drive in the golf cart which was their pre-cursor to driving a car. She would go to as many activity centers as possible following the winding cartpaths in The Villages playing every card game imaginable. Mom would say, "I have to go where the cards are".
Mom loved to travel with our Dad, friends and family. She was also a "Cruiser" earning Platinum status on Princess Cruise Lines. One of her favorite things on the ship was the casino. She would slip away in the afternoons by herself before we ?would all go in the evenings. To name a few, she cruised to all parts of the Caribbean, Alaska, England, Ireland, Scotland and France. A 28 day transatlantic cruise brought her to Russia and China. She also took a railway trip throughout Canada and a Rhine River cruise. Italy, Austria, Germany, Lichtenstein an other European countries were on her travel agenda also.
Mom and Dad sadly gave up being snowbirds in Florida in December 2018 transitioning to to their condo in Fishkill, NY. Here Mom enjoyed playing Bingo everyFriday winning many a pot. Mom, you have taken a piece of our hearts that we will get back again when we see you in Heaven. You were a kind and gentle soul. We are comforted to know you have now been reunited with your own Mother, Father and brothers Wilfred, Wayne and Patrick Dean who you missed so much. We will love you always.
A celebration of Mom's life will take place at the "Clubhouse" at the Regency located at 225 Regency Drive, Fishkill NY on Thursday March 5, 2020 starting at 3:00 p.m. (Please dress casual and stop in for a drink, food and memories).
A graveside service will take place at 1:45 pm Friday at St. Mary's Cemetery located at 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls, NY. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020