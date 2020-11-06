Marilyn R. Perry
Wappingers Falls - Marilyn R. Perry, 77, a Town of Wappinger resident for 41 years, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie
Born May 21st, 1943 in Louisville Kentucky, Mrs. Perry moved to Glen Oaks, Queens at the age of seven. She graduated from Martin Van Buren High School in 1961, and with Honors from St. Johns University in 1965 with a Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Education. During her Junior year at St. Johns, Mrs. Perry married the love of her life Thomas Perry, to whom she remained faithfully married for 45 years until his death in 2009.
A soft spoken, beautiful, caring soul, Marilyn was truly adored by all who met her. As her children grew up, she began a career teaching nursery school, primarily at Sunbeams Nursery School at the Immanuel Christian Church in Wappingers. She was absolutely adored by all of her students, so much so that some even came to visit her at home on occasion!
During retirement, Mrs. Perry enjoyed studying and reading the Bible, hiking, camping, and flying with her husband in his small engine plane. She also enjoyed traveling, taking trips to several places such as Florida, Wales, and Ireland. She was also known for her delicious Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, and the expertly crafted chocolate candy she would make during the holidays.
Mrs. Perry's survivors include her daughter Dr. Donna Perry and her husband Dr. Jonathan Amith of Gettysburg Pennsylvania, son Thomas Perry and his companion Kerry Trigalet of Highland, and son Michael Perry of Wappingers Falls. Other survivors include her granddaughters Alana Amith and Kathleen Perry, as well as grandson Brandon Inkell, each of whom she loved and adored immeasurably, sisters Kathleen Starace and husband Anthony of Niantic, Connecticut and Mary Carpaneto and husband Stephen of New Hyde Park, New York, her best friend and companion Frank Schordine of Poughkeepsie, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Thomas Perry, she was predeceased by her parents Robert and Rose Fontaine, and brothers Robert and John Fontaine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers on Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 am, followed by internment in St. Mary's cemetery. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home Inc. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com