Marilyn Rose Williams
Hyde Park - Marilyn Rose Williams, age 89, a resident of Dutchess County for sixty-seven years, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 in Rhinebeck, New York.
Born in Astoria, Queens on November 5, 1930, she was the youngest daughter of the late Cornelius and Monica Lucy. Marilyn graduated from Mary Immaculate High School in Ossining, New York.
Marilyn worked for 28 years at the IBM Hudson Valley Credit Union as a Senior Loan Officer. She found great pleasure in helping others whether it was financing their next new car or assisting them in achieving a higher education.
Mrs. Williams was a former longtime communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, where she was active in their Senior Exercise Group. After moving to Hyde Park, she began attending mass at Regina Coeli Church. She was also active with the Hyde Park AARP.
She had a love for sports and was an avid Yankees and Giants fan, she never missed watching a game. To know her was to love her, she had the most kind and caring heart.
On July 4, 1952 in Astoria, Marilyn married James R. Williams. Her husband of over 52 years predeceased her on July 15, 2004.
Marilyn is survived by her four children, Patricia Irwin and husband, William, of Hyde Park, John Williams and wife, Lisa, of Phoenix, Arizona, James Williams and wife, Joan, of Lagrangeville, and Marilyn Kettler and husband, Michael, of Michigan. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, John C. Lucy; and a sister, Margaret Sheehan.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am, Tuesday, February 4th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Michael Morris and Fr. Tom Lutz will con-celebrate.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Hyde Park, c/o 1 Church Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.mealsonwheelsofhp.org), or, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ()
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020