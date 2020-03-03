|
|
Marilyn Steel
LAGRANGE - Marilyn Steel, 81, a lifelong resident of LaGrange, died on February 26, 2020 at Sharon Healthcare Center in CT.
Born on October 16, 1938 on Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Klein) Steel. Marilyn was employed by Sedgwick Elevator in Poughkeepsie, then worked as a Bookkeeper in the Dutchess County Records Department for twenty years until her retirement.
As an athlete, she enjoyed being an equestrian and playing tennis, and was a swim instructor at the YWCA. She also liked gardening and bird watching. A dedicated volunteer, she worked with the American Red Cross and as a docent at Vanderbilt Mansion and Lucust Grove.
Marilyn will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Susan Ziter, Alice Wilbeck, Douglas Alexander, James Roy, John O'Donnell, and Maureen Johnston; her 6 great-nieces and great-nephews; and 2 great great-nieces and great great-nephews. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was also predeceased by her sisters, Arlene Roy and Kathleen O'Donnell.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 12 pm at LaGrangeville Cemetery, 6 South Cross Road, LaGrangeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Marilyn's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020