Mario A. Porazzi
Poughkeepsie - Mario A. Porazzi of Poughkeepsie, NY passed peacefully on Jan 31, 2020. He was 74. Born in Staten Island in 1946, he was the second of four sons of Margaret and Mario Porazzi.
A graduate of Marist College in 1968 with a Bachelor's Degree in History, Mario was also a proud Eagle Scout. He was a dedicated long time employee of Hudson River State Hospital and St. Francis Hospital.
Mario will be remembered as a talented photographer and writer, a satirical humorist, avid reader, typist extraordinaire, and man who knew how to wear a hat.
He was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, uncle, grandfather and co-worker whose unique contributions, perspectives on life, and immense kindness nourished his community.
Mario is survived by wife MaryJane Newman Porazzi, Stepchildren
Mary F. Towers (Barton Bodt), Pauline Towers-Dykeman (Paul Dykeman), Patricia Towers (Erich Heintz), Eileen Newman, Victoria Newman, Benjamin Newman; Grandchildren Trey Dykeman, Jordan Heintz & Logan Heintz.
Brothers Carlo, Alberto, and Arturo also survive, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends and admirers.
Details on a Celebration of Life to be held in Summer 2020 will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Hudson River State Hospital Nurses Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or to your local public library. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020