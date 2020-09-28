1/1
Mario Delgado
Mario Delgado

Wingdale - Mario Delgado, 82, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Mr. Delgado was a Maître D' at Yankee Stadium and retired in 2005.

Born on October 15, 1937 in Huánuco, Peru, he was the son of the late Reynaldo Delgado and Victoria Pardo. Mario was an avid sports fan who loved the New York Yankees, he had a sparkling and joyful personality and was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He lived a full and happy life and he will always have the love, respect and appreciation of his children and family.

Mario is survived by his wife, Regina; his daughters Cecilia and Miriam; his sons Yvan and Oscar Alberto; his sisters Aura, Benilde, Nelly and Mercedes; his brothers Octavio, Rafael, Victor and Francisco. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Tiffany, Michael, Cassandra, Michelle, Amber, Miriam, Melissa, Ivan, Oscar, Meg and a great granddaughter Melody.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
