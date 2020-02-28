|
Mario Francis Liguori
Highland - On Monday February 10, 2020 Mario Francis Liguori passed away at the age of 85. Mario was born in the Bronx N.Y. to Mario and Elizbeth Liguori. Mario graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx N.Y.
He was a loving father to his two children, daughter Deborah Travis, son Dwayne Liguori, son in law Michael Travis, and granddaughter Isabella Travis. Mario is survived by his sister Lilia Vazquez and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
His family moved to Kingston N.Y. where he meet his future wife Mary Gianatasio. They were married for 52 years until her death in 2009. Mario was the owner of The Homestead Restaurant in New Paltz N.Y., he was also a top-notch liquor salesman after he sold the Homestead.
He also went on to pursue other interests. Mario was a member of the New Paltz Elks Lodge
and the Loyal Order of Moose. He was also active in the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Highland serving as an usher.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am on Saturday, March 7th at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Highland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in Mario's name be made to the Dutchess County S.P.C.A at https://dcspca.org/.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020