Marion C. Kort
Poughkeepsie, New York - Marion C. Kort, 89 of the Town of Poughkeepsie, died Wednesday July 29, 2020 in Clinton Corners, NY. Marion was born on February 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Marion Boyle Kaese and William Rose. On December 30, 1950 in Islip L.I. Marion married Roy R. Kort who predeceased her in 2016. Previously from Long Island, Marion has been a local resident since 1954. She was a graduate of Dutchess Community College with a degree in Nursing and employed at Vassar Hospital and private duty care. After leaving nursing, Marion obtained her real estate license and worked at Bonnie Salvatore Realty. Marion was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Poughkeepsie, NY. Marion and Roy enjoyed Square Dancing both locally and throughout the East Coast, and their many trips on Elderhostel programs. Marion is survived by her son Kenneth W. Kort of Summerfield, Florida and daughter Laura D. Murphy and her husband Michael of Clinton Corners, NY. Marion is also survived by her daughter-in-law Kathy of Huntington, Vermont, her sisters Dot Koubek of Bay Shore L.I., Jeanette Laux of Citrus Heights, California, grandchildren Lori Saafi (Jamel), Kelly Eng (Nick), Heather Ciferri (Steve), Lindsey Oliva (Anthony), Kenneth Roy Kort, Megan Murphy, Jessica Parshall (Brandon), and 12 great-grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her husband Roy, her son Robert, granddaughter Erin, brother Billy, and sister Barbara. Graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery, Hyde Park NY 11am on Tuesday August 4, 2020 The family would like to thank Mid Hudson Regional Home Care and Hudson Valley Hospice. In memory of Marion and Roy's love for animals, memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelter. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie NY 12603. If you would like to leave an online condolence, please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com
