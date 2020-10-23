Marion E. Proper
Red Hook - Marion E. Proper, 93, a longtime Red Hook resident passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck.
Born March 13,1927, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Estella (Dayton) Mergenthaler. Marion married Arthur "Pete" Proper on July 19, 1953 in Red Hook, NY. Pete predeceased her on August 2, 2006.
Marion was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening and crafting.
Marion is survived by her daughter Nancy Proper, and her husband Steve Montemorra of Pine Plains, NY; her step grandchildren Christine Woodin of Pawling, NY, Cathleen Montemorra of Kent, CT; her step great grandchildren, Coty, Jessica, Sara, Abigail, Dalton, and Eli; and her step great great grandchildren Jayson, Molly, and Zoe; in addition to extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Pete, her sister, Colleen Agnew, and her brother, Frederick Mergenthaler, Jr., predecease Marion.
Memorial donations may be made in Marion's memory to the Brookmeade Community Foundation at 46 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
