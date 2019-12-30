|
Marion Howard Bon
Milton, DE - Marion Howard Bon, 88, of Milton, DE died Sunday, December 22 in Lewes, DE. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Peter Bon of Milton; their daughters Andrea Bon of Pittsburgh, PA and Sara Bon-Harper of Charlottesville, VA; son-in-law Nick Bon-Harper and granddaughters Anna and Sylvie Bon-Harper, all of Charlottesville; and her sister Betty Howard Thurst of Millbrook, NY as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marion was a daughter of G. Irving Howard and Wilhelmina Kuhn Howard and was also preceded in death by her brother I. Edward Howard and sister Jane Howard Sheftic.
Marion, known as Maggie to many friends and family, grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY and lived for many years in Millbrook, NY. She and Peter moved to the Lewes, DE area after retiring from work. She was a Master Gardener who loved plants and books, and was also a great cook, baker, and knitter. She worked as a teacher and school librarian after earning her Master's degree.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Millbrook on January 18, with interment to follow.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020