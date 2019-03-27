|
|
Marion J. Merola
Poughkeepsie - Marion J. Merola, 83, a longtime Poughkeepsie resident, passed away on March 24, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on July 18, 1935, Marion was the daughter of Joseph and Rose Gagliano and sister of Marie Gagliano and Anthony Gagliano (who pre-deceased her). She was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and the State University of New York at New Paltz and taught elementary school classes in Onteora, Gardnertown and Beacon. She was married to Ralph Merola of Poughkeepsie, NY from 1961 until his death in 1979.
Marion was co-owner of Royal Tuxedoland on Main Street in Poughkeepsie, which was founded by her husband and his brother, until it closed in 1998. She became a Park Guide at the FDR Library & Museum and then continued there as a sales associate at the New Deal Bookstore. An active member of the community, she volunteered at the Bardavon, Mills Mansion and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
She was deeply loved by her family including son, Ralph, and his wife, Jacqueline Goewey, her grandchildren, Enzo and Eleana Merola, her daughters, Rose Merola and Marianne Merola, and her sister, Marie Gagliano. Marion loved teaching, reading, cooking for her family and going out to lunch with friends, but most of all telling stories and laughing around the dinner table.
Calling hours are 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, March 28th, at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Wheelchair accessible entrance is located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, March 29th, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. Burial will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 27, 2019