Marion Kusmuk
Highland - Marion Kusmuk, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27th at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Marion was born on January 23, 1930 to Paul Passante and Anna Salzano-Passante. She and her 11 Passante siblings grew up in Highland, New York. Her siblings consisted of Neil, Matt, Lefty, Ernie, Augie, Paul, Henry, Eddie, Margaret, Rosie, and Janet.
Marion graduated from Highland High School in 1947. She was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie and worked there for 39 years as a head secretary.
In 1963, she married the love of her life, Milomir Kusmuk. They had two children together, Michael and Michele. She was also the very proud grandmother of Dylan.
Surviving siblings of Marion include her brother Paul, and sisters Margaret Schaffert and Rose Marinucci. She also leaves behind countless nieces and nephews throughout the town of Highland.
Marion will be remembered for her selflessness, love of her family, and her love for ice cream and donuts. Her favorite was Boston cream. Speaking of Boston, she was a huge Red Sox fan. Her team winning the World Series last year made her happier than ever.
She enlightened this Earth for 89 years and anyone who had her in their life was extremely lucky to have such an amazing individual. She will be deeply missed by many.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, July 2nd from 5-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. A Funeral Home Service will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 11am. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 1, 2019