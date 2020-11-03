Marion Leto
Fishkill - Marion A. Leto, a seven-year Fishkill resident and formerly of Flushing, Queens, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She lived to the age of 103.
Daughter of the late William and Emma (Riesberg) Schwab, she was born in Manhattan on August 26, 1917. On October 11, 1941, she married Charles Leto in Brooklyn. Marion was predeceased by her husband in 1995.
She enjoyed many hobbies such as playing card games both socially and on the computer, reading (especially family and dynasty sagas), as well as doing crossword puzzles. She worked as a secretary for Cosmopolitan Insurance Company in Manhattan NYC for 15 years. Marion resided in Flushing for 72 years before moving to Fishkill in 2013.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Uhler; her son, Robert Leto & his wife Lily; her grandchildren, Kenneth Uhler, Jr. (Sylvia), Karen Uhler, Lauren Uhler (Gary), James Leto, John Leto (Brenda), Brian Leto (Kate), and Eric Leto (Lesley); her great-grandchildren, Hana, Joshua, Everett, Taylor (Garrett), Jack, Ryan, Austin, Wyatt, Carson, Sophia, and Avery; as well as many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marion was also predeceased by her siblings, William, Joseph, Millie, and Emma; and her great-grandson, Nickolas.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 5 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at Flushing Cemetery, 163-06 46th Avenue, Flushing. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff of Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Hudson Valley Hospice for the care & dedication they've shown to Marion throughout her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 (www.garysinisefoundation.org
) or the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 (www.tunnel2towers.org
).
For online tributes, you can visit Marion's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
