Marion Otto
Carthage - Mrs. Marion Otto, age 97, of Carthage, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Mrs. Otto was born Marion Haigh, in Brewster, N.Y., to the late Frank Haigh and Katherine Haigh.
On June 21, 1947, she married Cornelius Otto. They were married for 69 years, until his passing in March, 2017.
She received her nursing degree from St. Francis Hospital, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and eventually became a Public Health Nurse for Dutchess County.
After retiring in 1982, her husband and her moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. and spent many years enjoying the beach and friends at Jensen's retirement community.
She was predeceased by four sisters.
Mrs Otto is survived by children Cornelius Otto of Beverly, MA, Sharon and husband Jeff Gunn, of Carthage, and Darryl and wife, Patty Otto, of Brevard, N.C., sister-in-law Gen (George) Spoerer, of Crossville, her special care givers, Pam and Cathy, and several neices and nephews she loved very much.
Funeral services for Mrs. Otto will be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday from 10AM until service time at 12 Noon.
The family requests memorials in Mrs. Marion's memory be made to HighPoint Hospice.
Bass Funeral Home, Carthage Chapel, Directors
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 3, 2019