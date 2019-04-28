Marion P. Eagen



Pleasant Valley, New York - Marion P. Eagen, age 75, of Town of Pleasant Valley, New York died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in New Paltz, NY. Marion was born August 25, 1943 in New Milford, Ct.. She is the daughter of the late Albert and the late Mary (Billyou) Pokrywka. She married Donald N. Eagen on August 19, 1967.



She was a Teacher in the Arlington School District and at St. Joseph's school in Millbrook, NY. Marion was also employed as Assitant Director at the Dutchess County Child Developmental Council in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Marion was a local resident, a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley and had a love of history, theology and reading. She was a member of her local historical society.



Marion is survived by her husband: Donald N. Eagen of Pleasant Valley, NY., her son Donald T. Eagen of AZ., her son James M. Eagen and his wife Ellen of Menlow Park, CA., her son William J. Eagen and his wife Janice of Kew Gardens, NY, grandchildren Benjamin, Sarah Rose, William Joseph Jr. and Kaitlin and her brother Albert S. Pokrywka of Roxbury, CT.



She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Gerbi.



Her funeral will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St Stanislaus Church, Main Street Pleasant Valley. Interment will be in St Peter's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. If you would like to leave online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019