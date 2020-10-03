1/1
Marion Smalley
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Marion Smalley

Wappingers Falls - Marion Stirling Smalley, 91, an area resident since 1960 and formerly of Uniondale, died peacefully at her home on October 2, 2020.

Born in Belfast, Ireland on June 16, 1929, she was the daughter of Richard and Helen (Young) Lyttle, and came to the United States during the Great Depression. Marion had been employed as a secretary for the Girl Scouts of America in New York City. She was an artist, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She also enjoyed a good cup of tea. She had a lifelong love for Cape Cod and had passed down this love to her family.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, John Smalley, and her brother Stanley Lyttle. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, and eight grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11am at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society. Please visit Marion's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fishkill Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
