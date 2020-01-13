|
Marion T. Babcock
Town of Clinton - Marion T. Babcock, 90, a resident of Port Ewen, died peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her son's home in the Town of Clinton with her family by her side. Formerly of the Town of Clinton, her husband, Howard, served as the Chairman of the town's Democratic Party for over ten years.
Born August 2, 1929 in Goshen, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine McGovern McGowan.
She enjoyed playing golf with her husband, bowling with her friends, and travelling with family.
Marion could often be found helping out at the Moose Club in Hyde Park along with her husband.
A young Marion was working as an inspector at Schatz Federal Bearing in Poughkeepsie when she caught the eye of her future husband, Howard Babcock. Howard and Marion married on September 5, 1948 in St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie. Her husband of seventy-one years survives at home.
They went on to have three boys. After raising a family, she re-entered the workforce at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, where she ran the cafeteria for ten years until her retirement.
But retirement couldn't slow her down. In her later years, she was a substitute teacher at Dutchess County BOCES (where her husband taught for twenty-five years).
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Michael (Jackie) Babcock, Jeffrey (Stacy) Babcock, and David (Todd) (Gail) Babcock, all of Clinton Hollow; two granddaughters, Lily and Ella Babcock; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Predeceased by eight of her siblings, she was especially close to her sister, Bettie.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial calling hours will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, January 18th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 pm during the visitation.
Interment of her ashes in the family plot at Schultzville Cemetery will take place in the spring.
Marion's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020