Marjorie Deppe
Wooster, Ohio - Marjorie Jean Deppe, age 94, went to be with her Savior, Jesus, on July 7, 2020.
Marjorie was born at home in Wappingers Falls, New York to Norman and Edna Scofield in 1926. She went to Wappingers Falls High School and graduated in 1944. Marjorie married Douglas Deppe, a Wappingers Falls Central School science teacher, on June 30, 1946. She was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed reading, family activities and gardening. Her love for God was reflected through her beautiful smile. Her gift for reading made Bible stories come alive. She enjoyed supporting mission trips for young people.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, her brothers Kenneth, Norman, Robert and Frederick, and her sisters, Marion and Ethyl.
She is survived by her sister, Katherine (Cape Coral, Florida), sons, James, (Denver, Colorado), Alan, (Wooster, Ohio) and her daughter, Lois (Eugene, Oregon). She had two grandchildren, Joseph (Winter Springs, Florida) and Caitlin (Beaumont, Texas), and four great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was an active member of Changepoint Church in Poughkeepsie, New York until moving to Wooster, Ohio, June 2011 to live with her son and daughter-in-law. She was an active member of Emanual Old Stone Church in Wooster until her death in this life.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55. E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
.