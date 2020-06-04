Marjorie Kuchenmeister
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Kuchenmeister

Pleasant Valley - Marjorie Kuchenmeister, 86, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on June 3, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on January 29, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Kenneth & Virginia Cady Phillips.

Marjorie married Frederick Kuchenmeister on November 1, 1953 in St. Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley, NY. She was married to her beloved for 50 years. He predeceased her on March 26, 2004.

Survivors include her sons: Kevin (Dorothy) Kuchenmeister and Brian Kuchenmeister both of Pleasant Valley, NY. Grandchildren include: Frank Lewis, Kim Brink, Sam Kuchenmeister and a great-granddaughter: Kaylee. She was predeceased by a sister: Joan Bertsche and a brother: Walter Phillips.

There are no calling hours. Due to the present health crisis a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved