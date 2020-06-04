Marjorie Kuchenmeister
Pleasant Valley - Marjorie Kuchenmeister, 86, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on June 3, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on January 29, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Kenneth & Virginia Cady Phillips.
Marjorie married Frederick Kuchenmeister on November 1, 1953 in St. Stanislaus Church in Pleasant Valley, NY. She was married to her beloved for 50 years. He predeceased her on March 26, 2004.
Survivors include her sons: Kevin (Dorothy) Kuchenmeister and Brian Kuchenmeister both of Pleasant Valley, NY. Grandchildren include: Frank Lewis, Kim Brink, Sam Kuchenmeister and a great-granddaughter: Kaylee. She was predeceased by a sister: Joan Bertsche and a brother: Walter Phillips.
There are no calling hours. Due to the present health crisis a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.