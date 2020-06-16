Marjorie Mae Pelton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Mae Pelton

Poughkeepsie, NY - Marjorie Mae Pelton, born August 15, 1940

It is with great sadness that we close this chapter of our lives that journeyed with Marjorie.

Many people journey through this life not recognizing their giftedness. Such was our dear mother, grandma, sister, nurse and friend, Marge. For those of us who were blessed by her warmth, her generosity or her acts of kindness, we know of the spark of goodness that warmed our hearts and impacted our lives.

Marjorie was devoted to her family, her home and her neighborhood. She enjoyed the great outdoors and tending to her garden. Marjorie spent endless hours working the land and cherishing the home she and her husband Lynn had built together.

Children and animals were her greatest joy. Unconditional love was given to those most vulnerable and in need. Marjorie understood the importance of providing a solid foundation for all who could not advocate for themselves. Her legacy will be that of kindness, selflessness and compassion.

Marjorie is survived by her sister Shirley Calkins; her two children, William E. Pelton and his wife Jill and Cheryl A. Pelton Boss and her husband Jason; her grandchildren Lyle & Lyssa Pelton and Jared Boss. She was predeceased by her husband Lynn M. Pelton and her parents Harold and Gladys Calkins.

There will be no calling hours. Inurnment will take place in late July at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. To leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Pleasant Valley
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved