Marjorie Mae Pelton
Poughkeepsie, NY - Marjorie Mae Pelton, born August 15, 1940
It is with great sadness that we close this chapter of our lives that journeyed with Marjorie.
Many people journey through this life not recognizing their giftedness. Such was our dear mother, grandma, sister, nurse and friend, Marge. For those of us who were blessed by her warmth, her generosity or her acts of kindness, we know of the spark of goodness that warmed our hearts and impacted our lives.
Marjorie was devoted to her family, her home and her neighborhood. She enjoyed the great outdoors and tending to her garden. Marjorie spent endless hours working the land and cherishing the home she and her husband Lynn had built together.
Children and animals were her greatest joy. Unconditional love was given to those most vulnerable and in need. Marjorie understood the importance of providing a solid foundation for all who could not advocate for themselves. Her legacy will be that of kindness, selflessness and compassion.
Marjorie is survived by her sister Shirley Calkins; her two children, William E. Pelton and his wife Jill and Cheryl A. Pelton Boss and her husband Jason; her grandchildren Lyle & Lyssa Pelton and Jared Boss. She was predeceased by her husband Lynn M. Pelton and her parents Harold and Gladys Calkins.
There will be no calling hours. Inurnment will take place in late July at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. To leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.