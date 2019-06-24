Marjorie Mauro



Fishkill - Marjorie A. Mauro passed away on June 22, 2019. She was 88. Marjorie was born on December 27, 1930 the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Vinci) Ricardi.



Marjorie retired from Charles Lubin Company Inc. in Yonkers, NY where she was an Administrative and Payroll Assistant.



Survivors include her children, Paul (Lana) Mauro, Josephine (Jerry) Shapiro, and Stephen (Debra) Mauro; her grandchildren, Cory (Kelly) Shapiro, Jamie Shapiro, Alyssa and Daniel Mauro; her great-grandchildren Giabella Gilbert and Annaliese Shapiro; her brother Anthony (Anita) Ricardi; and her niece and nephew ToniAnn Harmon and Paul Ricardi in SC.



She is predeceased by her husband Stephen (1996) and son Vito (2008).



On behalf of the family they would like to say Thank you to the Nurses and Staff of Lutheran Care Center and the ICU Team and 4th Floor Pulmonary Care Unit at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Your family became our family, and we are forever grateful for the care you gave our Mother.



Calling hours will be Monday June 24, 2019 from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill Inc., 1089 Main St. Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of Church, 106 Jackson St. Fishkill. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 24, 2019