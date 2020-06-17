Marjorie P. Groth
Pleasant Valley, New York - Marjorie P. Groth, a lifelong local area resident, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Eleanor Nursing Home.
Daughter of the late Harold and Irene (Lowe) Peet, she was born in Poughkeepsie on October 26, 1930. After graduating Arlington High School, majoring in Secretarial Studies, Marjorie began her career working for Thomas Parker Insurance Agency, she then moved on to work at Russell, Moran, and Mower Insurance. In 1974, she accepted a CSR position in the Health/ Life department at Marshall and Sterling Insurance, where she remained until her retirement in 1997.
Marjorie enjoyed hiking in the Catskills, cross country skiing, and especially her vacations in Maine, where she visited many lighthouses over the years. She loved watching birds, enjoying the diverse species that routinely visited the many feeders at her home. She was an avid reader, enjoying the works of James Patterson, David Baldacci, as well as many other suspense novel writer's works. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Pleasant Valley Free Library. She always looked forward to spending time with her family, especially over the holidays.
She is survived by her sons and their families; David W. Groth & his wife Beverly of Milan, NY; Peter J. Groth & wife Joann of Clinton Corners, NY; Jeffrey M. Groth of Pleasant Valley, NY; Her grandchildren, Andrew F. Groth and his wife Wei, Julie Groth, Brandon & wife Denise Smith, and Lindsay M. Groth. Her great-grandsons, Justin and Jayden Smith.
Marjorie is also survived by her sister Lynn Jordan, niece Kate Shaughnessy, nephew Douglas Sherwin, and their families, as well as her maternal Cousin Wendy and husband Cliff Bradley.
There are no calling hours at this time. A private Memorial for the family will be held at a later date to celebrate Marjorie's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com Arrangements are handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.