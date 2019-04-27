|
|
Marjorie Sitter
- - Marjorie Sitter, 49, of 130 Washington Road, died April 23, 2019 at NY Presbyterian Hospital. She was the loving wife of Daryl Sitter. Marjorie was born November 24, 1969 in Sharon, the daughter of the late Nancy and Gerald (Drumm) Ball. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Marjorie went in to the hospital for a simple procedure that caused the greatest and most loving heart to stop beating. Although life saving measures were taken and Marge fought so long and so hard to survive, she was unable to overcome this most recent obstacle. Marge passed away peacefully with many loved ones by her side. She is survived by a son, William Hosier and his fiance Maura Sears of Copake, a daughter Cassandra Nolan also of Copake, her two cherished grandchildren Declan and Riley Hosier, a sister Mindy Milton of Millerton and a brother Gerald J. Ball of New Mexico. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her brothers George, Walter and Sidney and her sister Robin. Calling hours will be at Kenny Funeral Home 41 Main Street Sharon, CT on Sunday April 28 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist in Sharon on Monday At 11:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Marfan Foundation. The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 27, 2019