|
|
Marjorie (Beck) Stoothoff, 96, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ten Broeck Center of Lake Katrine, NY. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, February 11, 1923, Mrs. Stoothoff was the daughter of Ernest G. and Frieda Bahret Beck and sister to brother Raymond, all of Poughkeepsie. She married LeRoy S. (Roy) Stoothoff, Jr. on July 18, 1944 in Poughkeepsie. "Roy" pre-deceased Marjorie on New Year's Day, 2014 at age 92.
Mrs. Stoothoff was the loving mother of three children, daughter Lynn M. Pinner of Waterford, CT., son James S. of Kingston, NY, and son John L. of Reston, VA. Lynn and husband Edward are parents to daughter, Courtney Pinner Hartzler (Michael) also of Colchester, CT. James and wife Linda (Melius) are parents to two children, daughter Paige C. Wagner (Eric) of Pleasant Valley, NY and son Brandon L. (Audrey) of Palmyra, PA. John and wife Debra (Winther) are parents of two sons, Erik J. (Nicole) of Cumberland, RI and Luke M. (Jin Park) of Fairfax, VA. In addition, Mrs. Stoothoff is survived by nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service and celebration of Mrs. Stoothoff's life will be a private family gathering including invited guests, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, NY, with internment at the Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the Stoothoff family would welcome donations to Crossroads Presbyterian Church 70 Cross Road Waterford, CT. 06385
Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Stoothoff family by visiting www.lasherfh.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020