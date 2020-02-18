|
Mark A. Burlingame, 57, of Hyde Park, died on February 15, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, after a long illness.
Born in Beacon, on June 21, 1962, Mark was the son on the late Richard A. Burlingame Sr, and Doris Arlene Rhodes Burlingame. His mother, Doris Arlene survives at home in Lantana, Florida.
Mark is survived by his daughter Alexandra Snyder Rodriguez and her husband Giordano, of Haverstraw, NY.
In addition to his daughter, Mark is survived by his four siblings, Richard A. Burlingame Jr., of Lantana; Scott Burlingame, of Poughkeepsie; Sonya A. Newman and husband Joseph Jr., of Pleasant Valley, and Crystal Burlingame, of West Palm Beach, FL.
He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mark was educated in Lantana/Lake Worth FL. He then went on to be self employed as a drywall taper. Mark was a kind, giving, and humble person who loved fishing, animals, nature, jazz and country music, speaking to his mom daily, and his adored cat "Bogger".
Family and friends will gather on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 to 6pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9 Hyde Park, NY 12538.
A memorial service will take place at 5:30pm during the calling hours.
Burial of his ashes will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorial donations to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org), or The Council on Addiction Prevention and Education, 807 NY-52, Fishkill, NY 12524 (www.capedc.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020