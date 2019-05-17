|
Mark Anthony Biszick
Las Vegas Nevada - Mark Anthony 'Biz' Biszick, beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin. and friend, of Las Vegas Nevada, returned to the Lord suddenly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was 54 years old. Mark was born on January, 31, 1965 in Poughkeepsie , NY. to Michael and Bettina Biszick.
Mark graduated from FDR High School in 1983. He was senior class president, and excelled in many sports, particularly in basketball and golf. He continued his education at SUNY Albany graduating in 1987, cum laude, with a B.A. in communications. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 417 for a decade until a construction accident forced his retirement in 2001. He loved the outdoors, hiking the mountains of Ketchum, Idaho, where he resided for several years. Mark had a heart of gold. A tremendous brother and friend to many. He will be sorely missed.
Mark was preceded in death by his beloved father, Michael Biszick, beloved grandparents, Anthony and Rose Morabito, grandparents, John and Eva Biszick. He leaves behind his mother, Bettina Biszick of Chandler, AZ., brother, Craig Biszick of Chandler, AZ., brother, Kirk Biszick of Huntsville, AL., many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will take place on Monday, May 20th, from 9 am to 10 am at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Wheelchair accessible entrance is located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 10:00 am, inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 17, 2019