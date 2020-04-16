|
|
Mark E. Ferrari
High Falls - Mark E. Ferrari, 73, of High Falls, NY passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on April, 28, 1946 to the late Edio G. and Rosina M. (Rizzo) Ferrari. He settled in Accord, NY in the 1950's at a family farm that he helped run with his parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. After graduating from Rondout Valley Central High School in 1965, Mark joined the New York Army National Guard from which he retired as a Colonel in 1995. While at NYARNG, he earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Marist College, which he applied to his next role with New York State Emergency Management Office. As a SEMO Regional Director, he oversaw disaster responses to the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center in 2001 and major weather events like Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Over the years, Mark operated Ferrari & Sons City Service on Washington Ave., Mid-City Photorama on Broadway in Kingston, NY, and J.E.M. Contracting. He was an accomplished carpenter and contractor, building his own family's home and those of his siblings. He was dedicated to his projects, working on some customer's homes for decades. Each year he built wooden rocking horses, wagons, and cradles for the children of family members and friends. Mark enthusiastically rooted for the Mets, watched NASCAR, and loved a horse race. He was a history fanatic who enjoyed visiting historic sites. He and his family spent many summer vacations in Lake George, NY. He was a friend to all that he met.
Mark is survived by his wife, Christine A. (Jensen), with whom he recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen M. Ortiz of High Falls, NY; his son, Joseph E. Ferrari and partner JV Mercanti of Brooklyn, NY; his grandchildren Alejandro E. Ortiz of High Falls, NY, Victoria R. Ortiz and her partner Keith Russell of Brooklyn, NY; Christian E. Ortiz of High Falls, NY; his dog April of High Falls, NY; his sister Evette G. Keizer and husband Ronald E. of Kingston, NY; brother-in-law Darrell Christman of Kingston, NY; nephew Michael Christman and wife Catherine of Connecticut; nephew Kevin Keizer of Kingston, NY; niece Krystle Gibbs and husband Mark of Kingston, NY. He is also survived by a large extended family, including great- nephews Aaran Galewaler and Alex Keizer, and close family friends. Mark was predeceased by his parents as well as his brother Robert M. Ferrari and his sister Ilena M. Christman.
As per Mark's request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation to be arranged by George J. Moylan Funeral Home of Rosendale, NY. Mark supported the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and donations there would be an honor to him (www.foodbankofhudsonvalley. org). (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020