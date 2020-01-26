|
Mark Monroe
East Fishkill - Mark L. Monroe, 60, a lifelong Hopewell Junction resident, died on January 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on December 29, 1959 in Cold Spring, Mark was the son of Richard and Marie E. (Ravesi) Monroe.
Mark worked as a machinist for Global Foundries for 18 years. He was a member of Mid-Hudson R/C Radio Control Society and enjoyed NASCAR and stock cars.
On July 20, 1991 in Wappingers Falls, Mark married the love of his life, Patricia Flynn, who survives at home.
In addition to his wife, Mark is survived by his parents, Richard and Marie Monroe; his children, Shaun R. O'Neill and his partner Erin Pannazzo, and Julianne Sara Monroe; his brother, Richard E. Monroe and his partner, Connie Krell; his sister, Susan M. Monroe; his brothers-in-law, Chip Flynn, Michael Flynn and his wife Karen, Thomas Flynn; and his nieces and nephews, Kevin, Marykate, Caleb, LynnMarie, Kyle, Andrew, Brandon, Tanya, Jason, Tanjalee, Bristyn, and Richie. .
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation or . Please visit Mark's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020