Mark J. Nelson, born October 15, 1959 to Ted and Elaine Nelson, passed away on June 12 at Vassar Brothers Hospital at the age of 60.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, he attended SUNY Albany where he met the love of his life and future wife, Donna Weinkauf. He then attended the NY College of Podiatric Medicine and eventually started his own shoemaking business, Custom Medical and Fashion Footwear on South Hamilton Street. He raised his three children in Poughkeepsie, was a member of Temple Beth El, and spent his free time coaching his children's soccer teams, and attending their basketball games and piano recitals. A truly kind person, he was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. His generosity and willingness to help others was recognized by everyone who met him.



Mark will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 37 years, Donna; children, Florence, Mayer, Nathan and their families; parents, three brothers and their families, cousins and friends. Mark was buried on June 18 in Falls Church, Virginia, close to where his children and wife now live.



Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Mark to the No Kid Hungry Charity.



May his memory be a blessing.









